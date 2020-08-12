Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari chassis changed for F1’s Spanish GP

Sebastian Vettel’s will race with a new Ferrari chassis at this weekend’s Spanish GP, when the four-time champion will attempt to rebound from two tough weekends at Silverstone.

Ferrari said a “small fault” had been detected on the SF1000 monocoque raced at last Sunday’s 70th Anniversary GP, even if it had not caused a major performance problem.

“Sebastian will have a new chassis, because after the Silverstone post-race analysis, we spotted a small fault caused by a heavy impact over a kerb,” Simone Resta said, Ferrari’s head of chassis engineering.

“It would not have had much of an effect on performance, but it was the logical decision to take.”

