Sebastian Vettel’s F1 future: Will he still be on the 2021 grid?







Any Formula 1 crew would be “very lucky” to have Sebastian Vettel of their line-up for 2021, in response to FIA president Jean Todt.

Four-time champion Vettel’s Ferrari profession will finish at the finish of this yr after they determined to half methods after six seasons of combined fortunes.

Should he wish to keep in F1, then the 32-year-old’s choices of a front-running drive already seem very restricted – however Todt, Ferrari’s most profitable crew boss of all time, believes the German mustn’t be written off.

“Sebastian Vettel is one of the greatest talents in motorsport,” mentioned Todt in an unique interview with Sky Sports.

“An announcement has been made that he is not going to drive for the crew past 2020.

“There are a lot of other opportunities. We can only wish him the best and I mean that. Whoever will take him will be very lucky.”

So the place might Vettel go?

Initial hyperlinks to McLaren have been rapidly quashed when the Woking crew signed Daniel Ricciardo to exchange the Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz.

Red Bull, Vettel’s former outfit, have mentioned it’s “enormously unlikely” they’ll pair the German with Max Verstappen, whereas any prospect of Mercedes teaming Lewis Hamilton up with Vettel additionally seems distant.

Renault might want to substitute Ricciardo, however Fernando Alonso and others are in the body there too.

Although solely in his early-mid 30s, Vettel might additionally conceivably stroll away from the sport for both a break – or for good.

Speaking on the Sky F1 Vodcast, Romain Grosjean echoed the feedback of Jenson Button by admitting he discovered it a “big surprise” Vettel was leaving Maranello.

“I was surprised by some of the decisions, in some ways,” mentioned the Haas driver of final week’s inter-linked driver strikes.

“I most likely would not have achieved the similar. One of the huge surprises is Sebastian as a result of I used to be fairly satisfied he would carry on with Ferrari.

“Things unfold in an interesting way.”