Sebastian Vettel ‘wouldn’t want midfield F1 seat’, says Haas boss







Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel is not going to take a profession “risk” by signing for a midfield crew in 2021, believes Haas boss Gunther Steiner.

With Carlos Sainz coming in at Ferrari subsequent yr, Vettel has been left with out a seat – and title-contending choices for the German seem restricted with former crew Red Bull distancing themselves and Mercedes prone to persist with Lewis Hamilton as their star driver.

Retirement has long-been mooted as a risk for Vettel, 32, however so have potential openings at groups decrease down the grid.

Renault have been linked, however would Haas – who completed ninth in 2019 however are powered by Ferrari engines – throw their hat within the ring?

“I cannot afford it!” crew principal Steiner informed Sky F1 on The F1 Show.

He added of Vettel: “I believe Sebastian, being a four-time world champion, I would not say he’d want to go to the midfield anymore.

“If you have got a profitable profession, what you do not want to do is to take too many dangers.

“I’ve got a good relationship with him but I haven’t offered him a seat. I think somebody else with a lot deeper pockets than me will do that!”

Vettel began his profession with Sauber earlier than shining at Toro Rosso, after which profitable his 4 consecutive championships with Red Bull. He joined Ferrari in 2015, however has been unable to finish the Scuderia’s trophy drought.

7:08 Williams driver George Russell joined The F1 Show to speak about his Esports success and whether or not he’ll be part of the driving force merry-go-round Williams driver George Russell joined The F1 Show to speak about his Esports success and whether or not he’ll be part of the driving force merry-go-round

Russell hopes Mercedes go for youth

Mercedes will surely be a beneficial touchdown spot for Vettel, with the Silver Arrows having received each F1 title since his final. But whereas they have not dominated out Vettel, crew boss Toto Wolff has admitted that they’re prone to look internally for Hamilton’s team-mate – presuming the Englishman re-signs.

Valtteri Bottas, with the crew since 2017, would be the favorite for the drive, whereas the crew even have ties with Esteban Ocon and George Russell, who’re at present at Renault and Williams respectively.

And Russell, 22, informed Sky F1 that he hopes Mercedes give him an opportunity sooner or later, simply as Red Bull and Ferrari have performed with their younger line-ups.

“Mercedes don’t have the junior programme for no reason,” stated Russell. “Likewise Red Bull and Ferrari. The complete objective is to try to develop a driver and produce them by into the principle crew.

7:05 So what’s the dwelling of a Formula 1 driver like? McLaren’s Lando Norris kicks off a brand new Sky F1 function throughout lockdown as he excursions his pad and backyard! So what’s the dwelling of a Formula 1 driver like? McLaren’s Lando Norris kicks off a brand new Sky F1 function throughout lockdown as he excursions his pad and backyard!

“Obviously it is quite a bit about timing as nicely, there’s solely two seats per crew and at Mercedes, you have clearly obtained Lewis doing the enterprise and he and Valtteri have been an excellent pairing for the final couple of years, profitable the championship.

“So there have to be a part of them pondering why do we have to change.

“But then again you begin to take a look at the likes of Ferrari with Carlos and Charles – arguably they might be there for the following 4, 5, six years as a pairing. likewise with Danny (Ricciardo) and Lando (Norris) at McLaren, after which arguably Max and Alex at Red Bull.

“I think for any company having that stability is hugely important. It’s great to see that these teams are looking for the future, and we’ll see what’s next.”

An replace on Bottas

There have been experiences that Bottas has been contemplating his subsequent transfer in F1 amid Mercedes’ curiosity in different drivers, though Sky Sports News Craig Slater reported: “We shouldn’t overplay these tales.

“My understanding is Bottas has not been told that he is surplus to requirements at Mercedes for the 2021 season onwards.

“I perceive conversations are going down, however these talks are a consequence of Mercedes maybe delaying their finalised driver line-up for 2021 till someway by the 2020 season.

“So Bottas’ management in effect are seeing how the land lies.”