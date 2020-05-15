Sebastian Vettel wasn’t on McLaren radar for F1 2021, says Zak Brown







McLaren boss Zak Brown has instructed Sky Sports that Carlos Sainz’s transfer to Ferrari “didn’t come as a surprise” as discussions had began over the winter – whereas additionally revealing that Daniel Ricciardo, not Sebastian Vettel, was at all times the workforce’s primary contender to interchange him.

McLaren have been on the forefront of a bumper week of transfers in F1, with information of Vettel’s Ferrari exit swiftly adopted by Sainz being confirmed as a Scuderia driver for 2021, with Ricciardo switching Renault for Woking.

In Ricciardo’s case, it was a very long time coming for McLaren.

“We went after Daniel a couple of years ago and narrowly missed out,” Brawn mentioned on Friday’s Sky F1 Vodcast. “So we have been a fan of Daniel’s for a while.

“Obviously he went to Renault [from Red Bull] and we introduced in Carlos and Lando [Norris] who’ve carried out a improbable job.

“But as things turned out we were out of contract with Carlos [for 2021] and he had some opportunities. We’re going to miss Carlos, he’s done a fantastic job but now we have a seven-time Grand Prix winner in the car and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Don’t miss the Sky F1 Vodcast coming later this afternoon as Brown joins Simon Lazenby, Rachel Brookes, Damon Hill and Anthony Davidson to debate the most recent driver market strikes – and what now for 2021.

3:38 McLaren chief govt Zak Brown says Daniel Ricciardo’s transfer in 2021 ends an extended pursuit of a driver who shares large ambitions for the long run. McLaren chief govt Zak Brown says Daniel Ricciardo’s transfer in 2021 ends an extended pursuit of a driver who shares large ambitions for the long run.

Brown admitted that McLaren had “stayed close to Daniel ever since he left Red Bull” and so had a “good sense” he can be prepared to interchange Sainz ought to the Spaniard go away.

Sainz, who will be a part of Ferrari on a two-year contract as Vettel’s alternative, was given permission to talk to the Scuderia in the course of the low season after a dialog with Brown, McLaren’s CEO, and workforce principal Andreas Seidl – and “it was all very above board”.

“I’ve come to learn in Formula 1 don’t expect anything except for the unexpected,” Brown defined. “We had a sense, we started talking to Carlos in the off-season about his future with us and whether he wanted to drive for McLaren or Ferrari.

9:18 Why did Ferrari go for Carlos Sainz over Lewis Hamilton? Sky F1’s Martin Brundle has his say on Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo’s strikes because the 2021 switch market goes into overdrive. Why did Ferrari go for Carlos Sainz over Lewis Hamilton? Sky F1’s Martin Brundle has his say on Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo’s strikes because the 2021 switch market goes into overdrive.

“We’ve got a very strong, open relationship with Carlos, his management and his father. This didn’t come as a surprise given how quickly we announced Daniel, and how quickly Carlos announced what he was doing. We were very joined up through this entire process.”

Brown additionally added: “I think these movements would have probably happened with or without COVID because we started these conversations pre-COVID.”

Why not Vettel at McLaren?

Given how early the talks began between Sainz, in addition to Ricciardo, Brown revealed that Vettel – Ferrari’s departing four-time world champion – was by no means actually a 2021 choice for McLaren.

“Obviously Seb’s an awesome driver and a four-time champion,” he mentioned. “But I feel we had been fairly far down the trail within the low season and knew we’d both land with Daniel or Carlos.

“We never really entertained anyone beyond that, and especially with Seb’s late breaking news – we were pretty far down the path at that point.”

4:14 In an Instagram reside with Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes, Williams driver George Russell says Ferrari’s “big shake-up” by signing Carlos Sainz is nice for Formula 1. In an Instagram reside with Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes, Williams driver George Russell says Ferrari’s “big shake-up” by signing Carlos Sainz is nice for Formula 1.

Vettel’s choices on the grid for subsequent season seem restricted – with Renault maybe the main contender – though Brown believes the German might effectively retire.

“Clearly it’s not a nice environment inside the Ferrari garage at the moment with the drivers and management, it seems to not be a happy family at the moment,” he acknowledged. “Which I think is going to make for some pretty exciting racing in 2020 because I think we saw in Brazil the fireworks that were inevitable and building up… I’m anticipating more of that this year.

“It actually relies upon, if Seb seems round, it does not appear like there is a Mercedes or Red Bull alternative for him, there’s not a McLaren alternative for him, clearly not at Ferrari, so the subsequent finest is Renault.

“And the next question is does Seb want to go with a team that is probably not going to win in 2021? It’s a great team and they too should be moving up the grid but I think unless Seb wants to restart a journey with a team that’s back on a journey – then I think he’ll end up probably leaving the sport unfortunately.”