Sebastian Vettel still ‘passionate’ about F1, says Ferrari’s boss

Sebastian Vettel might be leaving Ferrari on the finish of 2020 – and right here we have a look at his greatest, and worst, moments in crimson.

Mattia Bintto believes Sebastian Vettel stays “passionate” about Formula 1 however doesn’t know what the four-time world champion will do subsequent when he leaves Ferrari on the finish of 2020.

In an interview with Sky Sports in Italy, Binotto additionally admitted that the signing of Sainz for subsequent 12 months represented a “gamble” for the Scuderia given the brand new partnership with Charles Leclerc will give them their youngest line-up since 1968.

But he’s assured it’s one price taking to start a “new cycle” as they bid to finish their lengthy anticipate F1’s world titles.

Vettel, the four-time world champion who has been with the workforce since 2015, will go away on the finish of the delayed season after he and the workforce determined in opposition to renewing his contract.

“I think it was the right thing for him and for us,” mentioned Binotto, Ferrari’s workforce principal. “Only Seb is aware of what he’ll do sooner or later. He’s an important driver and he’ll make the fitting selection.

“He spent six years at Ferrari and the workforce has a particular place in his coronary heart. We have an excellent relationship with him, which is not to be taken without any consideration when there is a parting of the way.

“There’s a mutual understanding of the reasoning behind this change.”

10:13 McLaren boss Zak Brown speaks completely to Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater about a dramatic week of transfers in F1, with Carlos Sainz off to Ferrari in 2021 and Daniel Ricciardo changing him. McLaren boss Zak Brown speaks completely to Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater about a dramatic week of transfers in F1, with Carlos Sainz off to Ferrari in 2021 and Daniel Ricciardo changing him.

With McLaren instantly snapping up Daniel Ricciardo to interchange Sainz, and Ferrari’s chief rivals Mercedes and Red Bull thought unlikely to maneuver for Vettel, the German’s future in F1 into 2021 could be very unsure.

Binotto added: “As for Vettel’s future, I think he’s so passionate about this sport. He’ll want to get back into it, although he’ll have a few things to think about. We’re looking at a long-term project.”

That ‘long-term challenge’ means Ferrari now have two of the grid’s most highly-rated children signed up for the subsequent few years. Sainz is 25 years outdated, with Leclerc three years youthful.

But, except Leclerc wins the title this 12 months, Ferrari will begin 2021 with no world champion of their line-up for simply the second time within the final quarter of a century.

But Binotto has religion of their new daring path.

“During this period, we’ve had time to reflect, mull over and reach this conclusion,” mentioned the Ferrari boss. “We’re happy with our selection.

“The world has modified throughout this time and we’ve to take a look at the way forward for F1 in a special mild. There’s a brand new problem that we should all embrace and we imagine we have singled out the fitting individual to finish our workforce.

“Carlos Sainz is a young driver and Ferrari haven’t had such a young driver pairing in 50 years. It’s a gamble for us and we’re happy to be taking on this challenge. We want to begin a new cycle.

“It’ll be a troublesome path, however placing religion in children can also be geared in the direction of that, not only for the drivers, but in addition for the mechanics. Sainz is a really good and clever man.

“He is a real team player and works very hard, so having him alongside Charles will be useful. He’s done well over the last five seasons and has almost always reached the finish line, earning his team so many points in the process.”

Binotto backs Vettel for robust 2020

Although the 2 events already know that their relationship has barely half-a-year to run, Binotto is anticipating a robust swansong from Vettel when the 2020 marketing campaign does finally start.

“I expect him to do very well this year because he’s a great professional and we hold him in high regard,” he predicted.

“We’ll have to give our drivers the ideal car to be able to perform at their best.”

F1 is aiming to begin the season on the Austrian GP on July 5, with a second race on the Red Bull Ring following every week later. On Friday, Silverstone confirmed it had agreed phrases for the same double-header a number of weeks later.