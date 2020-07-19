Sebastian Vettel says being lapped in Hungary ‘not a surprise’, Ferrari call it ‘painful’ and ‘unacceptable’







Sebastian Vettel insists he wasn’t surprised to be lapped by Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian GP, even though Ferrari say it was “painful” and have described their current performance as “unacceptable”.

Vettel finished as the lead Ferrari in Sunday’s wet-dry race up in sixth – his best results of F1 2020 so far – but, like team-mate Charles Leclerc in 11th, still suffered the ignominy of being lapped by race-winner Hamilton.

“That’s a very significant moment,” said Sky F1’s Martin Brundle as the sport’s six-time champion breezed after dark four-time champion, and Mercedes past a famous Ferrari team who’ve struggled in 2020.

Vettel, however, said the difference in pace through the season and the week-end meant that he was looking to be lapped, which occurred with 13 laps remaining.

“It was already clear that he would lap us before the race,” he told Sky F1. “It was not a surprise.”

Vettel impressed in comparison to Leclerc in an under-performing Ferrari this weekend, out-qualifying his team-mate and then almost holding off Alex Albon in the Red Bull for fifth.

“I think probably today this was where we could finish, arguably fifth or sixth but probably not further up,” added Vettel.

Ferrari were less positive about their Sunday, and in particular being lapped.

“An extremely disappointing Sunday and the result is very hard to swallow,” said team boss Mattia Binotto.

“In qualifying, we had got the most out of the car as it is at the moment, but in the race that was not the case. To be lapped is very painful for us and our fans.”

Binotto also acknowledged simply how much work Ferrari, who have already fast-tracked a new aerodynamic package this year, have to do.

“Now we return home after this very long trip and we have to try everything we can to improve as much as possible in every area,” that he explained after race three.

“Everyone will have to analyse their work and have the courage to change course if necessary, because the current dynamic is unacceptable. There is no other solution to fix this situation. “