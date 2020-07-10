Sebastian Vettel given ‘definite no’ to prospect of 2021 Red Bull return



















Watch Christian Horner from the Red Bull pit wall definitively eliminate the prospect of a Sebastian Vettel return for 2021.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the team have given a “definite no” to Sebastian Vettel over any chance of re-joining them for the 2021 F1 season.

Vettel is currently with out a drive for next season and admitted on Thursday at the Styrian GP that “probably the answer would be yes” if Red Bull offered him the opportunity to rejoin the team he won his four world titles with.

However, despite speculation that Red Bull’s senior chiefs were exploring the possibility, Horner says the reunion won’t be happening.

“Obviously the topic has been raised. We had a brilliant time with Seb and he’ll forever be a part of our history,” the Red Bull team principal told Sky Sports F1.

“We didn’t are expectant of him to be available on the market this year and our commitment is to our existing drivers, we think we have a great pairing in Max [Verstappen] and in Alex [Albon]. We think that includes a great prospect of the future aswell.

“Unfortunately, it’s not something which we’re going to able to accommodate.

Asked if it absolutely was therefore an absolute no to Vettel: “That is a definite no, I’m afraid.

“Sebastian I think is aware of that – well, he is aware of that.”

Verstappen extended his deal with the team within the winter to the end of 2023, while Albon has impressed since being promoted from AlphaTauri last August. Vettel will be replaced by Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next season.

So what options are left for Vettel?

Vettel, who confirmed he had spoken to Renault before they confirmed Fernando Alonso as their new signing for 2020, has become very short on realistic options to stay in the game.

Horner added: “It’s unusual for a four-time world champ to be out of a drive at this point in the year.

“I guess she’s got a couple of choices available to him. I assume either Racing Point or a year out and revaluate the options in a year’s time.”

Speaking to the media on Thursday in Austria, Vettel said he previously maybe not yet made up his mind about his future – and that “everything is an option at the moment”.

“I haven’t at this stage made a decision yet,” he said about his 2021 decision. “I’m not taking any pressure. We’ve all seen that Fernando is returning which I think is good for F1 so we’ll see how that he gets on.

“But looking at myself, I’ll take some time that I want to have a decision for myself first.

“Everything is an option at the moment: Carry on, have a break, or retire. But as I said I haven’t made the decision yet so it depends on what options are around. It’s not a secret that I’m competitive, I have achieved so much in this sport and I’m interested in achieving more, not just taking part.”

World champions Mercedes are yet to confirm their line-up for next season, but Lewis Hamilton is expected to renew his deal while Austrian GP victor Valtteri Bottas is definitely the favourite for the second seat.

