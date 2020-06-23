Sebastian Vettel back in Ferrari for Mugello test before F1 2020 start







Sebastian Vettel hit the monitor in a Formula 1 automobile on Tuesday for the primary time since his Ferrari departure was confirmed, because the Scuderia stepped up their preparations for the 2020 season with a test at Mugello.

Ten days before Vettel and his F1 rivals return to motion in Austria, the four-time champion was testing the 2018 automobile, the SF71-H, in the morning with Ferrari, following Mercedes and Renault’s lead by working their two-year-old challenger before the delayed marketing campaign will get underway.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc took over from Vettel, who will likely be changed by Carlos Sainz on the finish of the season, for the afternoon.

Ferrari, who have been attending to grips with F1’s new practices, sported a ‘#WeRaceAsOne’ message on their automobile, which Vettel practically received a 2018 title in, on Tuesday – pledging their assist to the game’s initiative.

The monitor outing for Ferrari is of specific intrigue on account of its location, with Mugello a robust contender to be added to the 2020 calendar. The Tuscany circuit is owned by Ferrari and should host a second Italian spherical.

Get set for F1’s return stay on Sky Sports

Seven months after the 2019 marketing campaign concluded, Formula 1 lastly will get back racing once more from July 3-5 on the Austrian Grand Prix.

Eight summer time races at six venues throughout Europe have been introduced to date, with an additional schedule stretching till December anticipated to be confirmed quickly.

F1 is aiming for a season of between 15 and 18 races.

The confirmed 2020 F1 dates to date July 5 Austrian GP – Spielberg July 12 Steiermark GP – Spielberg July 19 Hungarian GP – Budapest August 2 British GP – Silverstone August 9 70th Anniversary GP – Silverstone August 16 Spanish GP – Barcelona August 30 Belgian GP – Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP – Monza

All races will likely be stay on Sky Sports F1 – the one place to observe the entire season stay.