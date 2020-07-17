Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President, elected as IOC member | Athletics News

World Athletics will be represented on the IOC for the first time in five years
By Reuters
Last Updated: 17/07/20 5:51pm
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has been elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), ending the sport’s five-year absence from your body.
Coe, a double Olympic 1500 metres champion, was elected during an IOC session.
He was nominated last month pending proof he had stepped down from an active role in a consultancy firm.
The athletics human body has not had any representation within the IOC considering that the departure of Coe’s predecessor Lamine Diack in 2015 amid a corruption scandal and subsequent trial.
For decades, membership of the IOC for the pinnacle of athletics was nearly automatic.
The IOC, however, had denied membership to Coe, a federation vice-president under Diack and British sporting great, saying there was a potential conflict of interest with his consultancy post.