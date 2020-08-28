Seaweed: The food and fuel of the future?



The cold water around the Faroe Islands benefits seaweed growing





Sunshine has actually paved the way to wind and rain, as the motorboat downs through a fjord inthe Faroe Islands

“Its a bit windy here,” statesOlavur Gregarsen “We’ll see how far we can get to the harvesting boat.”

We quickly reach a protected area where high mountains are looking down on hundreds of buoys bobbing in the sea.

“They are holding up a horizontal line,” discusses Mr Gregarsen, the handling director of Ocean Rainforest, a seaweed manufacturer. “At every metre another line hangs down, and that’s where the seaweed grows.”

Breaking waves

Anchored to the sea flooring, the growing rig consists of 50,000 m (164,000 feet) of undersea lattice-like ropes, developed to stand up to rough sea conditions.

“The main structure is 10m down. That way we avoid the largest breaking waves,” he states.

Despite the Danish area’s remote North Atlantic area, Mr Gregarsen states the deep, nutrient-rich, waters are well matched for growing seaweed, with a.