Seattle’s CHAZ: Inside the occupied vegan paradise – and Trump’s ‘ugly anarchist’ hell

https://www.independent.co.uk/topic/activists with bullhorns, there have been artists painting designs on the street.

There were stalls collecting donations for the homeless, the others offering vegan curry. There were people posing for images facing a boarded-up police station, while others sat on the grass. There were individuals of colour, and there were white people, plenty of white people.

But the “ugly anarchists” denounced by Donald Trump on Twitter that very morning? Could it be they existed only in his imagination.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, six city clocks near to the centre of Seattle that has become the focus of a protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, could be many things. Yet an attempt to take over, or occupy the city it isn’t.

“I think that is a ridiculous circumstance by which they even presented the narrative. This is not an autonomous zone. We’re not trying to secede from the United States,” said a protester called Maurice, asked about the president’s comments.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after having a white officer was caught on a bystander’s video pressing his knee in to the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds a sign by having an image of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd AFP via Getty 4/30 A protester throws an item of wood on a fire in the street just north of the 3rd Police Precinct Getty 5/30 People in other US cities also protested the murder, like Los Angeles AFP via Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters 9/30 AFP via Getty 10/30 AFP via Getty 11/30 AFP via Getty 12/30 A police lobs a canister to break up crowds Reuters 13/30 A protester is treated after inhaling tear gas Getty 14/30 Two cops stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with several protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters outside a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear gas Reuters 17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators gather to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police remove barricades set by protesters AFP via Getty 20/30 Getty 21/30 A fire burns within an Auto Zone store near the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where that he died AFP via Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP via Getty 24/30 A couple poses with a sign in Los Angeles AFP via Getty 25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY POSSIBLY 27: A guy is tended to after sustaining an accident from a projectile shot by police outside the 3rd Police Precinct building on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have now been fired after having a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media marketing showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he again and again said, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead during police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear gas Getty 28/30 Getty Images 29/30 Protesters use shopping carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters clash with the police while they demonstrate against the death of George Floyd AFP via Getty Images

1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to split up a gathering near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander’s video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds an indicator with an image of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd AFP via Getty 4/30 A protester throws a piece of wood on a fire in the street just north of the 3rd Police Precinct Getty

5/30 People in other US cities also protested the murder, like Los Angeles AFP via Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters

9/30 AFP via Getty 10/30 AFP via Getty 11/30 AFP via Getty 12/30 A police officer lobs a canister to split up crowds Reuters

13/30 A protester is treated after inhaling tear gas Getty 14/30 Two cops stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with several protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters outside a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear gas Reuters

17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators gather to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police remove barricades set by protesters AFP via Getty 20/30 Getty

21/30 A fire burns within an Auto Zone store near the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where that he died AFP via Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP via Getty 24/30 A couple poses with a sign in Los Angeles AFP via Getty

25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A man is tended to after sustaining an injury from the projectile shot by police outside the 3rd Police Precinct building on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis cops have been fired after a video taken by way of a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as that he repeatedly said, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear gas Getty 28/30 Getty Images

29/30 Protesters use shopping carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters clash with the police while they demonstrate against the death of George Floyd AFP via Getty Images

“None of us are anarchists, as we’re trying to use legislative processes to change the mayor’s narrative for our community. We’re attempting to gain equity. We don’t have guns. There’s very few people who are utilising their second amendment rights.”

The death in police custody last month of Mr Floyd, 46, an unarmed African American men, has sparked protests, most of them overwhelmingly peaceful, across the nation and around the world.

Four police officers associated with the arrest of Mr Floyd were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. One was charged with second degree murder, while the the others with aiding his death.

Meanwhile, as communities across America have tried to reform their police departments and make them undoubtedly answerable to the police they are designed to serve, Mr Trump has sought to project himself as being the “law and order president”. Having been been criticised for suggesting Mr Floyd could be looking down haply from heaven at recent employment numbers, the president has additionally gone face to face with mayors and governors he believes are being to soft on protesters.

Among those he attacked was Washington state governor Jay Inslee, and Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan, both Democrats. Two weeks ago, a peaceful protest in the centre of Seattle turned violent and more than 50 people were arrested after damage was done to some buildings.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need





The mayor imposed a curfew and then proceeded to work with police and community leaders to test and secure calm.

More recently, Ms Durkan told the city police’s chief, Carmen Best, an African American woman, to withdraw unformed officers from the so-called East Precinct, which covers Capitol Hill, a rapidly gentrifying neighbourhood known because of its buzzy bars and nightlife.

Thus was born Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, (CHAV), a cross between a sit-in, a protest and summer festival. The zone claims to possess no direct leaders, though it has a website.

In recent days, protesters have been organisng teach-ins, and showing Ava DuVernay’s 13th, a 2016 documentary that explores the history of race relations in the US, and takes its name from 13th amendment to the constitution, which abolished slavery.

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST,” Mr Trump had tweeted.

Ms Durkan was quick to respond. “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker,” she said.

A spokesperson for Mr Inslee told The Independent of Mr Trump’s comments: “The president’s claims, as usual, are false.”

Felisha Tyson, a personal trainer, said she been struck by the number of white people who were at the protest, and said it had began to “feel like a block party”.

Yet she said individuals of colour had a number of white allies in Seattle, just like there were white people who decide to look the other way. “There are going to be a lot of new organisers working in the days ahead,” she said.

Her friend, Ronelle Wheeler, said the city and state had a long history of racism. Yet many individuals acted as if they were maybe not impacted by it, or its consequences.

Read more

Ms Tyson added: “My dad and my uncle tell me crazy stories from the 70s, with police brutality by the Seattle Police Department.”

Silas Korvjund-Zacharov, 23, a metal worker, was sitting outside a tent close to a residential district garden that were established in the ground of park.

He was white, and desired to show his solidarity with the protesters, that he said.

Asked about the president’s description of the protesters as anarchists, he said: “My problem with that is anarchy means chaos, are we creating chaos here or are we creating more of a sense of unity.”

He added: “Unfortunately, Donald Trump is one of the biggest morons I’ve ever heard of. He does not know the proper definitions of most things he says. Anarchy is chaos. What we are here trying to do is promote equality and unity in the community.”