Seattle’s Best Coffee Toasted Hazelnut Flavored Medium Roast Ground Coffee, 12 Ounce (Pack of 1)



Price: $4.05

(as of Aug 06,2020 17:38:17 UTC – Details)



Toasted Hazelnut–Ah…the sweetly aromatic, nutty notes of roasted hazelnuts (without sugar, mind you) combined with a perfectly balanced blend of premium coffee beans make for a delicious, rewarding taste.

Our Toasted Hazelnut Flavored Coffee is sweetly aromatic with nutty notes of roasted hazelnut

Our recommendation for a great cup of Seattle’s Best Coffee is 1 tbsp (5 g) of ground coffee for every 6 fl. oz. (180 mL) of water

For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

Each pack includes a 12-ounce bag of ground Seattle’s Best Coffee