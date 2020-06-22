Seattle teens claim they found human remains stuffed in bags while filming TikTok video

SEATTLE POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER ‘SEVERAL BAGS’ OF HUMAN REMAINS FOUND ON SHORE

While police have not said who made the grisly discovery, a TikTok video posted Saturday by a band of teens generally seems to show them stumbling across a black suitcase dumped on the rocks of the waterfront.

“Something traumatic happened that changed my life,” TikTok user @ughhenry wrote in the video caption.

“We found this black suitcase,” a video caption reads. “We were joking that maybe the suitcase might have money…[But] the smell was overwhelming.”

A girl is seen utilizing a stick to look inside the luggage after a friend behind the camera yells, “Open it! It stinks, yo!”

The teens are heard laughing, but the video states that the smell made them a “little scared” and “nervous.” In the following shot, a caption says they called police as a girl sometimes appears talking on her behalf phone.

The teens only learned later that the suitcase held a dead human body, according to the video.

After officers taken care of immediately a call, police said “several bags” were found at the scene and that investigators determined human remains were inside.

It was unclear if the remains were male or female, or if they belonged to more than one person. Police haven’t said if the bags were dumped on the beach or were brought in by the tide.

Harbor Patrol and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office work with detectives in the investigation, police said. No further details in the investigation were released.