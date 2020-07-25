Seattle Storm 87-71 New York Liberty: Breanna Stewart inspires WNBA opener win | NBA News

Seattle Storm beat New York Liberty 87-71 behind 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 takes by 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart in the 2020 WNBA opener.

The video game was played without fans in presence to restrict the spread of Covid-19, which stopped United States sports in mid-March

There was a substantial minute prior to the video game got underway, as gamers from both groups left the court for the United States nationwide anthem in demonstration, and commemorated Breonna Taylor.

















Seattle Storm and New York Liberty gamers left the court for the United States nationwide anthem ahead of the opening video game of the WNBA season as they objected in honour of Breonna Taylor



New York amazed in the early phases, eliminating a 12- point deficit to take the lead in the 2nd quarter. However, Seattle rallied to retake the lead; a benefit they would never ever give up in the tie.



















Stewart led the line for the champion favourites, with Sue Bird and Jewell Lloyd likewise contributing.

Meanwhile, primary total choice Sabrina Ionescu made her launching for the Liberty, contributing 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 helps.