Seattle security guard helps disarm George Floyd rioters with AR-15s stolen from smashed police cruiser

Rioters in Seattle reportedly had stolen two loaded AR-15s out of a smashed Seattle Police Department cruiser lit on fireplace earlier within the night. Someone began firing one weapon into automobiles, sending crowds of protesters operating from the scene.

That’s when the security guard, a former Special Forces member with Q13 Fox Reporter Brandi Kruse on the scene, received the information crew to security earlier than pulling his personal handgun on the rioter, yanking the AR-15 out of his hand and disarming the weapon.

The guard returned to the crew, who then referred to as 911, however, whereas ready for police to reach, crowds may very well be heard beginning to panic as soon as once more. Realizing a second man was armed with one other AR-15, the security guard sprung into motion once more.

The second man, carrying a hoodie and a blue bandana over his face to hide his identification, may very well be seen on dwell broadcast footage carrying an AR-15 earlier than the security guard entered the body, who pointed his personal gun on the man and snatched the rifle.

On Sunday morning, Kruse tweeted a numbered sequence of the occasions that unfolded on the scene to offer clarification as to what occurred. She stated Seattle Police “needs to answer for why these weapons were left in police cars in the middle of the riot zone.”

“As I explained on air, our security guard felt that the public was in danger. He took the AR 15 from the rioter and disabled it. We called 911 and waited to hand it over and continue our reporting. Protesters surrounded us, calling us police,” Kruse tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, she wrote: “We have video of them firing one of them and were there when it happened. Witnessed it all. They shouted for people to ‘clear the block’ then fired and everyone ran.”

She additionally recounted that at one level through the incident, protesters began to encompass her and the information crew, and commenced accusing them of being members of legislation enforcement.

“There was a moment after the AR-15 ordeal where a group of rioters surrounded me, screaming that I was a cop. One threatened my life. I am IMMENSELY grateful to a BLM protester who physically put herself between me and the rioters and told them to back off. Thank you, truly,” Kruse wrote.

By Sunday morning, the reporter additionally shared a number of photos exhibiting volunteers take to the streets of Seattle to wash graffiti off of buildings and restore different harm carried out by the rioters.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best stated 27 individuals had been arrested Saturday night time and confronted fees ranging from assault, arson, property destruction and looting. She stated officers and civilians suffered accidents, as rioters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails.

“As the situation continued to intensify, protesters entered the freeway at Spring Street and attacked government buildings. As these groups refused to listen to commands or stop their destruction, SPD officers then had to deploy crowd control measures to end the lawlessness as assaults on officers and property continued. At no time have officers discharged their firearms. There were countless uses of non-lethal and crowd control tools,” she stated.

Some 200 National Guard members additionally helped management the scene. The Seattle metropolitan space will prolong its curfew for a second night time to assist keep and restore the peace, KOMO reported.