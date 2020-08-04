Seattle Seahawks monitoring Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon situation

Antonio Brown, New EnglandPatriots (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll didn’t eliminate finalizing Josh Gordon … or Antonio Brown, for that matter

The Seahawks are still seeking to include at wideout, and might go to uncommon ways to do so. Rather than taking a look at plainly offered alternatives who might contribute immediately, Carroll andCo are captivating the concept of signing embattled pass receiver Antonio Brown, who was just recently handed an eight-game suspended for his off-field habits, that included supposed sexual attack.

Signing Brown is a considerable danger, specifically offered his actions towards completion of his period in Pittsburgh, Oakland and even NewEngland Brown has a vote of self-confidence from Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who exercised with the veteran this offseason, however is that actually sufficient to balance out all of his previous actions?

Pete Carroll may be happy to neglect Antonio Brown’s previous drama

“Well, what I’d say to you is what we always say because it’s what we always do and who we are,” Carroll stated. “John (Schneider) is completing at every turn and there has actually never ever been a procedure, unless we simply missed it, that we weren’t included with to comprehend what the possibilities were of assisting our club. He’s all over it. He understands what’s going on today as much as you …