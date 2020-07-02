Seattle radio host Jason Rantz mocks newly dispersed CHOP protesters: ‘We should give them to Portland’

“And they did put up a little bit of a fight with their fortified borders of old couches, which, by the way, not what they used to be, because those bike cops got through them very, very quickly. They must have been IKEA.”

SEATTLE AUTHORITIES RETAKE TRAIN STATION HOUSE INSIDE CHOP, DETAIN MULTIPLE PROTESTERS

Rantz continuing to think about the question regarding what will come next with regard to CHOP’s denizens.

“We’re talking about a whole bunch of 20-something, imbecilic, progressive, white-privileged dudes who think that they basically don’t have to work for a living. They can just turn to socialism and everything will be handed to them. Do we really even want them in Seattle? I think we should give them the Portland.”

Seattle authorities retook the East Precinct place house early on Wednesday following clearing out the particular CHOP, generating more than a number of arrests following Mayor Jenny Durkan reported the collecting an illegal assembly subsequent two deadly shootings.

Police given the buy to distribute around a few a.meters. local period, giving protesters 8 minutes to leave. At least 31 protesters had been arrested with regard to failure to disperse, blockage, resisting detain and strike, authorities said.

“There’s some rumors that they’re going to try to take up some new space outside of the West Precinct,” Rantz said from the protesters. “So they’re heading from the particular East Police Precinct to the West Police Precinct.

“We don’t know exactly who’s going to be the leadership this time,” this individual added. “Obviously, like a phoenix rising through the flames of a dumpster fire.”