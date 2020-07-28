Seattle radio host describes city’s weekend of unrest as ‘a riot’: ‘Anyone who says otherwise is lying to you’

“I think it’s a mistake. I think it’s going to backfire on them. But I do think some of them are willing to sit by and see some of these cities completely get destroyed and, yes, some people lose their lives.”

Rantz went on to explain the media’s protection as a “master class in gaslighting” and remembered his own experience in Seattle over the weekend.

“I know what I saw, and I know what a lot of people who saw the images that I posted online saw,” he stated, ” which was violence, which was arson versus 5 building and construction trailers, which was a Starbucks that was totally rummaged … But we’re being informed that it’s serene, or perhaps it’s simply … a couple of bad apples in a bigger crowd, as if they were remodeling the Starbucks with their rocks, as if they were commemorating authorities by tossing fireworks at them.

“What we’re seeing is violence, what we saw [over the weekend] was a riot, and anybody who says otherwise is lying to you.”