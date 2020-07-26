Seattle protests: At least 45 arrested in demonstrations that police declared a riot

Seattle police stated protesters tossed big rocks, bottles, fireworks and other dynamites at officers throughoutdemonstrations Others set fire to a portable trailer and a building and construction website, police stated in a series of tweets.

Twenty- one officers have actually been hurt from having actually projectiles tossed at them, according topolice Most officers had the ability to go back to task, the department’s Twitter stated. One officer was hospitalized with a leg injury brought on by a dynamite.