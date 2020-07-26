Seattle protests: At least 45 arrested after protesters throw explosives and rocks at police

By
Jackson Delong
-

Police explained the demonstration as a riot.

Seattle has actually been the scene of demonstrations over police cruelty and systemic bigotry, consisting of in a six-block location managed by protesters after police deserted their precinct– the Capitol Hill Organized Protest or Capital Hill Autonomous Zone.

The zone referred to as the CHOP was begun by demonstrators calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.
Police cleared the zone on July 1. Three days later on, a protester was killed throughout a presentation.

CNN’s Samantha Guff, Jennifer Henderson, Madeline Holcombe and Elle Reeve added to this report.



Source link

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR