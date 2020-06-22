Seattle police union chief: Deadly CHOP shooting is ‘what happens when politicians don’t enforce rule of law’

“This is what happens when our elected officials don’t have the political will to enforce the rule of law … ” Solan said. “Now our greater Seattle community, those reasonable individuals are seeing what is unfolding here.”

SEATTLE POLICE UNION CHIEF CALLS FOR ‘LEADERSHIP’ AFTER FATAL SHOOTING IN CHOP ZONE

Seattle police officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire in Cal Anderson Park, which lies inside the CHOP area. The department has released body camera footage of officers being swarmed by what they called “a violent crowd” that prevented police from reaching the scene.

The early Saturday shooting killed a 19-year-old man and left a 33-year-old man critically injured, according to Q13Fox.

Late Sunday, a second shooting injured a 17-year-old male. Q13Fox reported that victim was treated and released from the hospital as of Monday morning.

Solan said the violence was “the sole responsibility of our elected officials here locally that have allowed this to occur.”

“It is absolutely unbelievable in the United States of America, in a major urban area, that the police cannot go in to assist victims of extreme violence,” he added. “This will continue until leadership takes over here.”