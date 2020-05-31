Seattle police officer caught kneeling on the necks of multiple George Floyd protestors

A Seattle police officer was seen kneeling on the necks of suspected looters amid protests in opposition to the dying of George Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled on his neck in now-viral footage.

The police division was responding to studies of looting at a T-Mobile on Saturday evening when the incident occurred.

Journalist Matt McKnight recorded the confrontation and shared it to Twitter, displaying the scene as multiple suspects have been arrested outdoors of the vandalised retailer.





A person carrying an orange sweatshirt could possibly be seen being tackled to the floor by multiple officers, as one positioned their knee of his neck whereas restraining his arms.

Multiple protestors have been heard in the video shouting “get off his neck!” as the man laid on the road, his head pressed into the floor. At one level, a second officer pulls the different officer’s knee from the man’s neck to his again, whereas persevering with to restrain him.





Several seconds earlier than the confrontation between the officer and the man in the orange sweatshirt, the identical cop seemed to be kneeling on the neck of one other suspected looter whereas helping with an arrest.

Demonstrations have consumed at the least 30 cities throughout the US over the weekend to protest the police-involved killing of Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was seen pleading that he couldn’t breathe as a white Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck.

A protester holds an indication with a picture of George Floyd. Protesters display in opposition to the dying of George Floyd. A protester throws a bit of wooden on a fireplace in the road simply north of the third Police Precinct. People in different US cities additionally protested the homicide, like Los Angeles. A police officer lobs a canister to interrupt up crowds. A protester is handled after inhaling tear fuel. Two police officers stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with a gaggle of protesters. Protesters outdoors a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died. Protesters run from tear fuel. Demonstrators collect to protest in Los Angeles. Police take away barricades set by protesters. A fireplace burns inside of an Auto Zone retailer close to the Third Police Precinct. Flowers, indicators and balloons are left close to a makeshift memorial to George Floyd close to the spot the place he died. A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles. A pair poses with an indication in Los Angeles. A person is tended to after sustaining an harm from a projectile shot by police outdoors the third Police Precinct constructing on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media displaying Floyd's neck being pinned to the floor by an officer as he repeatedly mentioned, "I cant breathe". Floyd was later pronounced useless whereas in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. A protester reacts after inhaling tear fuel. Protesters use procuring carts as a barricade. Protesters conflict with the police as they display in opposition to the dying of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, the officer concerned in his dying, has been fired and arrested on third-degree homicide fees for kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in line with the charging paperwork.

Many of the protestors collaborating in the demonstrations — some of which become chaotic scenes of looting and riots throughout the weekend — mentioned they have been additionally opposing use of deadly power in opposition to unarmed black males by police departments throughout the nation.