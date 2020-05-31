Seattle police officer caught kneeling on the necks of multiple George Floyd protestors

A Seattle police officer was seen kneeling on the necks of suspected looters amid protests in opposition to the dying of George Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled on his neck in now-viral footage.
The police division was responding to studies of looting at a T-Mobile on Saturday evening when the incident occurred.
Journalist Matt McKnight recorded the confrontation and shared it to Twitter, displaying the scene as multiple suspects have been arrested outdoors of the vandalised retailer.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines
A person carrying an orange sweatshirt could possibly be seen being tackled to the floor by multiple officers, as one positioned their knee of his neck whereas restraining his arms.
Multiple protestors have been heard in the video shouting “get off his neck!” as the man laid on the road, his head pressed into the floor. At one level, a second officer pulls the different officer’s knee from the man’s neck to his again, whereas persevering with to restrain him.
Several seconds earlier than the confrontation between the officer and the man in the orange sweatshirt, the identical cop seemed to be kneeling on the neck of one other suspected looter whereas helping with an arrest.
Demonstrations have consumed at the least 30 cities throughout the US over the weekend to protest the police-involved killing of Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was seen pleading that he couldn’t breathe as a white Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck.
Derek Chauvin, the officer concerned in his dying, has been fired and arrested on third-degree homicide fees for kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in line with the charging paperwork.
Many of the protestors collaborating in the demonstrations — some of which become chaotic scenes of looting and riots throughout the weekend — mentioned they have been additionally opposing use of deadly power in opposition to unarmed black males by police departments throughout the nation.
At 1:40 a.m., firefighters responded to 2 separate blazes -- at Rhoads Residence Hall at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Daughters of the Confederacy constructing. MORE THAN 300 ARRESTED DURING NYC...