Seattle police move in to clear protesters from Chop zone

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



The zone was initially referred to as Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (Chaz)





Police have moved in to clear crowds out of Seattle’s self-governed zone setup by protesters three weeks hence.

A amount of people were arrested as heavily equipped officers swept to the area on Wednesday morning following an order by the city mayor.

The Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (Chop) zone was set up amid anger on the death in police custody of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The self-policed protest has a Black Lives Matter mural and communal garden.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said that as yet the authorities had “reasonably facilitated an ongoing exercise” of free speech and demonstration rights under the US constitution.

But she said those rights “do not require the city to provide limitless sanctuary to occupy city property, damage city and private property, obstruct the right of way or foster dangerous conditions”.

The mayor also mentioned recent shootings in the area that left two different people dead.

President Donald Trump had demanded Washington state and Seattle take action to remove the protesters.

The area was initially referred to as Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (Chaz), and is in the city’s trendy arts district, that has been gentrified in modern times.