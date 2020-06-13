“People are looking for a plan, but we want to make sure we modulate anything that we’re doing,” Best added.

This week, decrying police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, demonstrators have turned part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood right into a protest center with speakers, drum circles and Black Lives Matter painted on a street near the police station.

Police largely left the station following the chaos last weekend, when officers tear-gassed protesters plus some demonstrators threw objects at them. Police sprayed tear gas just two days after the mayor and police chief said they were temporarily halting its use.

“We don’t want to exacerbate or intensify or incite problems that are going to lead to harm to the officers or the people who are standing by,” Best told the station. “We know that several are armed. We want to make sure that we are being very thoughtful about how we respond.”

The predominantly liberal city with a lengthy history of protests has taken hits from all sides.

The “CHAZ” movement’s website demands the “abolition” of the police department, youth jails and court the machine — and currently demands “the use of armed force be banned entirely.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted on Friday that she visited the so-called autonomous zone — which has been criticized by President Trump and where people, including officers, come and go freely. She said she spoke with organizers about moving forward and noted that she’s always known Capitol Hill as a place for folks to go to town.

Trump has slammed her and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee for maybe not breaking up the occupation by “anarchists” and threatening to take action when they don’t. Both Durkan and Lee have assailed his comments and say they’re focusing on a peaceful resolution. The demonstrations have been calm since police left the region.

Best and Durkan are at odds over the city’s handling of the self-declared autonomous zone that spans several blocks surrounding the police precinct.

Best has charged the creciente of shirking her responsibilities as an selected official in addition to allowing protesters to expel police representatives from a precinct located in the six-block radius now regarded a “cop free zone.” Demonstrators possess battened lower for almost weekly.

Attempts to determine the frontrunners of the structured demonstrations in addition to negotiate a deal breaker to enable officers back to the area happen to be unsuccessful.

