Seattle police chief says ‘reckless’ and ‘political’ 50 percent budget cut would lead to major layoffs for black officers

“I will fiercely advocate that we focus on realistic, rational and responsible solutions – not political gestures or pandering or political posturing,” the chief added in a video deal with to officers posted to YouTube on Friday. “I do not believe we should ask the people of Seattle to test out a theory that crime goes away if police go away. That is completely reckless. It’s an abdication of the duty every leader of this city swears to when they take their oath of office.”

SEATTLE MOVES TO SLASH POLICE BUDGET BY $20M TO OFFSET CORONAVIRUS LOSSES AS OFFICIALS VOW TO DISMANTLE CHOP

Best mentioned the proposed police budget cuts would lead to both the switch or termination of 50 percent of the division’s whole workforce. The company would additionally lose greater than 50 percent of its personal officers who establish as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

So far, seven out of the 9 members of Seattle City Council have voiced assist for the objective to lower the town’s police budget by 50 percent, in accordance to the Seattle Times. It takes six votes to move laws associated to the town budget and overrule a mayoral veto.

Council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis turned the newest on Thursday to throw their assist behind a proposal launched by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now.

Council members Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena Gonzalez had already proven assist for reducing the police budget by 50 percent.

In a presentation earlier than the council budget committee Wednesday, the coalitions advocated for the police budget in 2021 be lowered by 50 percent from the established order. This yr, the town’s police budget is $409 million. They additionally argued the police budget for the rest of 2020 be cut by 50 percent by the tip of the summer time.

The two new coalitions shaped within the aftermath of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or the CHOP. Hundreds camped out and held house in six metropolis blocks for almost three weeks in June till not less than 4 shootings and two deaths drove metropolis officers to break up the “no-cop co-op” and reclaim the East Precinct left deserted following violent clashes between officers and protesters earlier within the month.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL SEEMS READY TO DEFUND POLICE BY 50 PERCENT

Black Lives Matter protesters have advocated for defunding police departments across the nation following the loss of life of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Durkan, a Democrat, has not supported slashing the town’s police budget by 50 percent, however, final month, the mayor did suggest a $20 million cut to the police budget for the rest of 2020 to offset the prices of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The proposed $50 to $80 million additional council budget cuts, together with the identified $20 million cut, represents a 100 percent cut in the total budget for the fourth quarter. The only way we can achieve that level of cut within the last four months of the year is to terminate or transfer approximately 1,100 employees – or over 50 percent of our total workforce. This would leave us with about 630 deployable sworn members in the department,” Best mentioned in her letter to Durkan on Friday.

“The department has made a conscious effort to hire employees, both sworn and civilian, who represent the diversity and values within our community,” the letter mentioned.

“Cuts this deep mean we would lose more than 50 percent of our (BIPOC) officers. These officers’ life experiences make us a better department and community,” Best wrote, together with a bar graph representing “Loss of Officer Diversity at 50 percent Reduction.”

The chart, additionally tweeted out by SPD on Friday, confirmed a 43 percent discount in Black officers, a 90 percent discount in Mixed Race officers, a 47 percent discount in Asian officers, and a 65 percent discount in Hispanic/Latino officers. It additionally confirmed a 53 percent discount in White officers, a 26 percent discount in American Indian/Alaska Native officers, a 43 percent discount in Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander officers, and a 53 percent discount in officers who select not to specify their racial or ethnic background.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Best mentioned proposed budget cuts would additionally power the division to shut its southwest precinct and refocus bike models and anti-crime groups on 911 response.