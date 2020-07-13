Seattle police chief says 50% budget cut would be ‘tragic decision’ and is politically motivated

In a video address to officers published to YouTube on Friday, Best implicated the City Council of recklessness and “political pandering” by promoting to slash her department’s budget by 50 percent, arguing that cutting funds to that degree would be asking residents “to test out a theory that crime goes away if police go away.”

On Monday Best informed “Fox & Friends” that Seattle will be “much less safe if they take 50 percent of the cops off the streets” and called the proposition “incredibly reckless.” She included that “these decisions need to be thought out.”

“They don’t have a plan that I’ve heard to do anything to maintain public safety,” Best likewise stated.

So far, 7 out of the 9 members of Seattle City Council have actually voiced assistance for the objective to reduce the city’s police budget by 50 percent, according to theSeattle Times It takes 6 votes to pass legislation associated to the city budget and overthrow a mayoral veto.

“If they decide to defund the police department by 50 percent, I think that will have negative consequences, particularly if there’s no plan,” Best stated onMonday

.

She worried that she is “committed” to the Seattle Police Department and the city.

“I’ve been here almost 30 years,” Best stated, including that she has “a long history of working with the people in this city and certainly the officers who are under my care.”

SOCIALIST SEATTLE COUNCILWOMAN: OVERTHROW ‘RACIST, SEXIST, VIOLENT, UTTERLY BANKRUPT SYSTEM OF CAPITALISM’

“So I’m hoping that the council will reconsider this very rash and reckless decision and allow us to do the work that we’re supposed to do for the city of Seattle,” she continued.

Best stated the proposed police budget cuts would result in either the transfer or termination of 50 percent of the department’s overall labor force. The company would likewise lose more than 50 percent of its own officers who recognize as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

Host Brian Kilmeade kept in mind that the proposition to defund the Seattle Police Department would consist of eliminating 911 dispatch from police control and scaling up community-based options to public security.

Durkan, a Democrat, has actually not supported slashing the city’s police budget by 50 percent, however, last month, the mayor did propose a $20 million cut to the police budget for the rest of 2020 to balance out the expenses of the coronavirus pandemic.

Best stated she is hoping that individuals will call and compose to the city board letting them understand that this is “a reckless decision” and that “everything needs to be thought out, there needs to be a plan and we need public safety.”

Best made the discuss Monday almost 2 weeks after the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, was taken apart inSeattle Hundreds encamped and held area in 6 city obstructs for almost 3 weeks in June till a minimum of 4 shootings and 2 deaths drove city authorities to separate the “no-cop co-op” and recover the East Precinct left deserted following violent clashes in between officers and protesters previously in the month.

Black Lives Matter protesters have actually promoted for defunding police departments throughout the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody inMay

.

“We’re not opposed to change, but not a change at the risk of public safety for everyone,” Best stated onMonday

.

She included that the choices “need to be practical so that we can maintain our public order and so I’m committed to that.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Seattle City Council president did not right away react to Fox News’ ask for remark.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace added to this report.