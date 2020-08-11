Seattle Police Chief Reveals She’s Resigning Because Of ‘Lack Of Respect’ For Officers

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best revealed her resignation on Tuesday, stating that she was not leaving her post because of pay cuts to her department. Instead, it was the total “lack of respect” that is being offered to her fellow policeman that triggered Chief Best to surrender.

Best’s resignation follows the Seattle City Council voted to minimize the city’s police department by 100 officers through layoffs and attrition,according to Fox News During an interview on Tuesday, Best was asked if this choice along with extreme leftwing protesters appearing at her house previously this month played any function in her choice to resign.

Best, nevertheless, was not having any of it. She fired back at the press reporter who asked this concern by stating it “is not about the money, and it certainly isn’t about the demonstrators.”

“I mean, be real, I have a lot thicker skin than that,” Best scolded. “It really is about the overarching lack of respect for the officers, the men and women who work so hard, day in and day out.”

“The concept that we have actually worked so extremely tough to make certain our department varied, that [it] shows the neighborhood that we serve, to simply turn that all on a penny and hack it off, without having a strategy in location to move on, is extremely upsetting …