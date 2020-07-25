Seattle police chief: New limits on anti-protest gear will mean ‘adjusted’ law enforcement

“Simply put,” Best added, ” the legislation provides officers NO capability to securely intercede to protect residential or commercial property in the middle of a big, violent crowd.”

City Council Ordinance 119805, provided by the City Council previously today, prohibits tear gas, blast balls and other anti-protest gear utilized to distribute crowds and safeguard officers when crowds turn violent.

U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled Wednesday that the City Council’s strategy might continue– in spite of an effort by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Best to stop the strategy.

The mayor and the police chief sent a motion arguing that the new law would contravene an eight-year-old settlement on a policing-overhaul arrangement struck in between the Seattle Police Department and the U.S. Justice Department.

The police overhaul was triggered by Justice Department findings indicating patterns of prejudiced policing and extreme usage of force by Seattle officers. Durkan and Best had actually argued to Robart that the new city law may hinder regards to the accord struck with the Justice Department.

“It is important to bring to your attention that yesterday, I sent the City Council a letter ensuring them that as the Chief of Police, I have done my due diligence of informing them numerous times of the foreseeable impact of this ordinance on upcoming events,” Best stated Friday.

“For these reasons,” she continued, “Seattle Police will have an adjusted deployment in response to any demonstrations this weekend – as I will never ask our officers to risk their personal safety to protect property without the tools to do so in a safe way.”

Best’s statement came less than a week after body-camera video revealed rioters tossing items at Seattle officers last Sunday, leading to injuries to 12 officers.

