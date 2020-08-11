Seattle Police chief announces her retirement after city council votes to cut the police budget by nearly $4 million

“I want to thank Mayor (Jenny) Durkan for her continuous support through good times and tough times,” Best stated in a letter to members of the Seattle Police Department gotten by CNN. “I am confident the department will make it through these difficult times.”

She stated her retirement will work September 2.

Durkan stated the city is losing an unequaled leader.

“Her grit, grace and integrity have inspired me and made our city better,” Durkan stated in a declaration. “These last months, I knew Chief Best was the person to lead our city through this challenging time, to reimagine policing and community safety.”

Best’s statement began the very same day Seattle’s City Council authorized a mid-year budget that cuts nearly $4 million from Seattle Police Department’s 2019-2020 budget of $400 million. The city council rebalanced the budget due to the recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and calls to rearrange funds from policing to neighborhood programs in the wake of the protests following the death of George Floyd , Seattle City Council President M. Lorena Gonz ález stated in a declaration. “Reducing the budget of the Seattle Police Department is a response to the calls for advocating for racial justice and investments in BIPOC communities,” Gonz ález stated. The decrease to the police department budget will relate to $11 million over the course of a year, Gonz ález stated, a quantity that is far less than the 50% budget cut that has actually been gone over. The budget …

