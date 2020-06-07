Seattle Police and Protesters Clash in Cloud of Smoke Bombs and Pepper Spray



Play video content

Exclusive Video TMZ.com

Cops tossing explosives, charging at protesters and protesters hurling bottles and rocks — that was the ugly scene in Seattle after a violent clash.

What have been a peaceful protest looked more like a war zone Saturday evening right around sunset. Seattle PD says it warned demonstrators to avoid pushing barricades, and then some people in the crowd started throwing all sorts of objects at cops.

This video, shot by someone right in the thick of the skirmish, is alarming. Cops, mostly on bicycles, fired off pepper spray and multiple flash-bang explosives in an effort to advance their line and break the rules the crowd.

Seattle PD says 2 of its officers had to obtain treatment for wounds. It’s unclear just how many protesters were injured.