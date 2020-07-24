Seattle media must provide unpublished protest videos and photos to police, judge rules

POLICE: CROWD SMASHES WINDOWS, SETS FIRES IN SEATTLE

The media business subpoenaed are the Times and tv stations KIRO 7, KING 5, KOMO 4 and KCPQ13 The subpoena looks for images and videos throughout a 90- minute period of the protest.

Protesters harmed 6 squad cars, took devices and set 5 lorries on fire, authorities stated. A packed Glock 43 semi-automatic handgun and a crammed Colt M4 carbine rifle with a suppressor stay missing.

The judgment raises issues from media experts about the capability of reporters to individually cover occasions and public companies.

“The media exist in large part to hold governments, including law enforcement agencies, accountable to the public,” stated Seattle Times Executive Editor Matassa Flores, who opposes the order. “We don’t work in concert with government, and it’s important to our credibility and effectiveness to retain our independence from those we cover.”

An attorney for the Seattle Police Department did not return a demand from Fox News for remark.

Lee ruled the media groups were not secured by Washington guard law, which avoids reporters from having to turn over unpublished products to authorities in many cases, the Times reported.

The subpoena would be restricted to expert cams and video devices. Images and video taken by press reporters themselves would be left out. A July 30 court hearing was set where Lee will release a last order. Meanwhile, both sides in the event will go over the length of time it will take to handover the products.