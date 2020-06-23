Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators

Demonstrators will maybe not be removed by force, Mayor Jenny Durkan said, but the city will be working with Black-led community businesses to consult with leaders of the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” to persuade them to leave the location.

“We can still accommodate people who want to protest peacefully,” Durkan said “But the impacts on the businesses and residents in the community are now too much.”

The East Precinct was boarded up and abandoned after an “autonomous zone” was established away from building. At the time, Police Chief Carmen Best said leaving the precinct had not been her idea and expressed anger at how the decision was made.

Durkan told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on June 11 that the autonomous zone could be regarded as a “Summer of Love.”

Though a deadline is not clear, Durkan said Monday that officers will be time for the precinct to answer more than 100,000 emergency calls.

The three people who were shot in the region over the weekend add a 19-year-old who was simply killed, Best said. First responders were prevented from quickly achieving the victims since they were met by a “hostile crowd,” she said.

“It is not unnoticed that the victims were Black men,” Mayor Durkan said.

Best said there have also been reports of rape, arson and property destruction.

“We cannot walk away from the truth of what is happening here,” the authorities chief said. “This is about life or death.”

‘We are answering every call’

Chief Best has denied claims the department had not been responding to calls in the zone.

“Seattle is not under siege and we are responding to every call and every area of the city,” Best told CNN’s Chris Cuomo a week ago.

The statement uses Seattle Police officers received a department-wide email June 12 that instructed them not to answer calls for service within the CHAZ unless they were answering a “mass casualty event” such as a dynamic shooter or structural fire.

Seattle Police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud confirmed the authenticity of the e-mail to CNN and reiterated that officers were still responding to any significant life safety problems.

For any other calls, people were asked to meet police outside of the zone, Michaud said.