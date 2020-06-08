Seattle Man Drives Car into Protesters and Shoots One, Cops Make Arrest

Cops have a Seattle gunman in custody after that he drove his car down a crowded street of peaceful protesters and shot a person who tried to stop him.

It was a terrifying scene Sunday evening as the black car came barreling down a street … forcing visitors to run and jump from the suspect’s path.

Video footage of man driving his car into #BlackLivesMatter protest in Seattle and shooting a guy through the window before he flees. #seattle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/3iUI7eKEye — SeanNyberg (@SeanNyberg) June 8, 2020

He slowed down as he approached a barricade, and some individuals reached into his car … trying to stop him before that he reached a much more crowded street. That’s when he opened fire, shooting one male victim … then stopped his car and got out brandishing the handgun.

Onlookers from surrounding buildings screamed in horror, and the gunman started running through a packed street of people protesting the killing of George Floyd.

A man drove through 11th and hit a barricade. He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the person in custody and have the gun. They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A guy was on a lawn on 11th and Pine. He’s up now. pic.twitter.com/47eZZOvG59 — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020

Seattle PD could track down the gunman before anyone else was injured and they will have him in custody.