Seattle Man Drives Car into Protesters and Shoots One, Cops Make Arrest

Cops have a Seattle gunman in custody after that he drove his car down a crowded street of peaceful protesters and shot a person who tried to stop him.

It was a terrifying scene Sunday evening as the black car came barreling down a street … forcing visitors to run and jump from the suspect’s path.

He slowed down as he approached a barricade, and some individuals reached into his car … trying to stop him before that he reached a much more crowded street. That’s when he opened fire, shooting one male victim … then stopped his car and got out brandishing the handgun.

Onlookers from surrounding buildings screamed in horror, and the gunman started running through a packed street of people protesting the killing of George Floyd.

Seattle PD could track down the gunman before anyone else was injured and they will have him in custody.

The 27-year-old man who had been shot in the arm was taken fully to hospital for treatment.



