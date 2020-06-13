Seattle man, 70, beats coronavirus — then gets $1.1M hospital bill, report says

“I opened it and said, ‘Holy (expletive)!,” the Washington state resident recalled, in line with the Seattle Times.

The 181-page bill came with a complete charge of $1.1 million, the report said.

Fortunately, since the 70-year-old man is included in insurance, including Medicare, he can likely need to pay only a tiny portion of the tab.

In fact, because that he suffered from the coronavirus, he could not have to pay for anything at all, the Times reported.

Among the charges, according to the newspaper:

$408,912 – for 42 days within an intensive care unit (ICU) room which was special equipped as an isolation chamber due to the contagious nature of the herpes virus.

$100,000 – for treatment as his heart, kidney and lungs all not exactly failed throughout his stay.

$82,215 – for 29 days of ventilator use.

The prices, however, are typically far higher in the U.S. than in other wealthy countries, the Los Angeles Times noted last September.

“I feel guilty about surviving,” Flor told the Seattle paper. “There’s a sense of ‘Why me? Why did I deserve all this?’ Looking at the incredible cost of it all definitely adds to that survivor’s guilt.”

Flor said a lot of the guilt stems from realizing that taxpayers along with other insurance clients will subscribe to the cost of keeping him alive.

“It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I’d say that’s money well-spent,” he says. “But I also know I might be the only one saying that.”