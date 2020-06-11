Seattle law enforcement experts urge police to take back CHAZ before it’s too late

Demonstrators have since set up occupancy in that section of downtown Seattle and have renamed it “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ).

SEATTLE ‘AUTONOMOUS ZONE’ HAS ARMED GUARDS, LOCAL COMPANIES BEING THREATENED WITH EXTORTION, POLICE SAY

“It can’t continue like that,” Jim Fuda, a law enforcement expert and the director of law enforcement services for Crime Stoppers –­ which works with SPD –­ told Komo news.

“Some action is going to have to be taken. Is there federal laws broken? Does the FBI need to come in? But at some point, arrests and these people are going to have to be removed, if they don’t move.”

Photos of the area show protesters have remained peaceful –­ pitching tents, painting, watching outdoor movies and holding gatherings with music and speeches –­ but police have said they’ve received numerous complaints about armed guards surrounding the perimeter and asking residents who live in the region to show ID.

Police have alluded to the potential extortion of local companies and citizens.

Despite concessions by the city, including a 30-day ban by Mayor Jenny Durkan on officers deploying tear gas to disperse large crowds, as well as police officers shuttering the Third Precinct and retreating from the area, protesters have not shown signs of allowing police back in.

“Where are the rest of the citizens and their need for service?” Fuda said, pointing to the fact that police have limited their activity completely and so are only responding to 911 calls.

The SPD is focusing on a strategy to negotiate with protesters but has been unable to identify the leaders of the group.

Michael Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Wednesday that the occupy-style demonstrations have gone too far and “is absolutely unreasonable activism.”

“We lost a precinct, now, what’s next? Are we going to lose still another precinct? The city council has removed our ability to have less deadly ammunition for people to precisely protect those facilities and protect ourselves,” Solan said.