Seattle ice cream parlor bars police carrying guns

Molly Moon’s has several locations that have been gun-free for days gone by five years, Q13 Fox reported. But the new signage has only recently been placed at its Capitol Hill shop — a block from the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct building that also served as the CHOP’s central landmark after police abandoned it in June.

Authorities cleared out the CHOP earlier this month, following weeks of occupation and a string of shootings, two which turned life-threatening.

A customer reportedly gave $500 to the shop to get ice cream for any police officers who walked in to the shop when they shut down the nearby protest site, according to Q13.

“We had a hundred or so [officers] can be found in packing their guns also it was making my employees feel uncomfortable,” Molly Moon Neitzel, the company’s founder and CEO, told the outlet.

Neitzel, whose company has posted in support of Black Lives Matter on its website and social media, told KOMO News that officers are welcome to enter when unarmed.

“I would say finish your shift, go home, take a shower, have dinner with your family, and please come to Molly Moon’s and get some ice cream,” she told the outlet. “Everyone is welcome.”

But the move has additionally kicked up a controversy, with critics posting negative comments on social media and the local police union president describing the move as “political pandering” and is unfair to officers.

“Have a conversation, and maybe we can enjoy ice cream at your great business,” Mike Solan, the Seattle Police Officers Guild president, told Q13. “But we’re going to do it while armed.”

Other online commenters have praised the gun-free policy and the shop’s calls for police reform.

And an individual named Carl Smith walked in and dropped off another $500 to buy ice cream for “anyone” who came in Thursday, Q13 reported.

“I just really support what she’s doing,” that he told the outlet.

Molly Moon’s failed to immediately answer a Fox News request comment.