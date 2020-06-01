Seattle Cop Accused of Macing Little Girl, Police Investigating



A Seattle police officer has been accused of utilizing mace on a bit woman — and video of the alleged aftermath is grotesque … it is also one thing the division is now investigating.

The incident went down over the weekend throughout the George Floyd protests. You do not see any macing occurring on digicam, however what you do see is a younger woman crying out in ache together with her eyes closed shut as her mum or dad tries to consolation her.

People round her additionally rush to assist — one man instantly comes over and begins pouring milk over the child’s face (it is supposed to assist neutralize the tear gasoline) however it clearly wasn’t sufficient to cease the ache immediately. The woman continued to cry and shriek in agony.

Afterward, somebody filming the encounter approached a bunch of bike cops standing close by — and he will get within the face of the alleged mace consumer … an officer carrying a helmet and glasses, who’s additionally rocking a mustache. He does not converse, does not even make eye contact.

People on the bottom additionally declare the man refused to provide his title or his badge quantity to be able to establish himself.

It’s unclear if the officer the digicam ended up targeted on was the alleged perpetrator or not, however the Seattle Police Department has mentioned they’re trying into the claims in query.

A rep for the division says, “Uses of force, including pepper spray, during the demonstrations will undergo a high level of scrutiny and review by the chain of command. This incident in particular has been referred to the (Office of Police Accountability) and an investigation has commenced.”