Seattle city attorney says some cases against protesters could be dismissed

The Seattle Times reported 37 misdemeanor cases have now been referred to Holmes’ office for a range of offenses, including resisting arrest, theft, criminal trespass, obstructing police and minor assaults. Half were for obstruction and failure to disperse, spokesman Dan Nolte told the newspaper.

“Attorneys will go through and appearance at body-camera footage, go through the evidence and decide whether it’s worth prosecuting at all,” Nolte said.

Other cases are “a little more problematic,” he said.

People arrested for felony crimes including assaulting or threatening police officers, burglary, looting and possessing illegal firearms will be prosecuted by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Holmes said that CHOOSE 180, a youth diversion program that keeps 18- to 24-year-olds out of the criminal justice system, has agreed to accept those referred by Holmes’ office.

“After engaging with Sean’s team to function with their experience, they’ll be attached to an organization that will help them advance the reason that they were passionately protesting for,” Holmes said of Sean Goode, the program’s executive director. “After they engage, I am going to toss their criminal case referral in the figurative waste basket. No criminal charge. No criminal record. No jail.”

Meanwhile, the city is still contending with protesters who continue to occupy the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The zone comprises several city blocks in the downtown area where in actuality the police department’s East Precinct was abandoned after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Protesters have required the building to be converted into a residential district center.

Police officers will simply enter the zone to respond to “significant life-safety issues,” the office of Mayor Jenny Durkan said Tuesday. Organizers and city officials recently consented to remove temporary roadblocks set up by protesters in favor of concrete barriers and reducing how big is the occupied area from six blocks to three.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to the report.