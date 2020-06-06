Seattle bans tear gas for 30 days amid George Floyd protests

The leaders suspended the gas till watchdog teams and oversight officers can absolutely overview and suggest adjustments to insurance policies and coaching for use of the chemical agent. Local well being officers expressed issues over use of tear gas and different respiratory irritants in mild of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban solely applies to tear gas– not flash-bang grenades, pepper spray and different crowd-control techniques– however Seattle’s feminine African American police chief mentioned that “everything will be reviewed.”

“It’s really important we’re looking at every aspect of force and how we’re utilizing it,” the chief mentioned, in line with The Seattle Times. “We’ll review everything we’re utilizing.”

The overview is to be performed by the town’s civilian-led police accountability teams and federal oversight officers, together with enter from public well being officers and out of doors specialists, Best and Mayor Jenny Durkan mentioned.

“This review should better emphasize de-escalation tactics and incorporate recommendations from our accountability partners on the use of any crowd control techniques, including the use of tear gas and flash-bangs,” Durkan mentioned.

Seattle police turned to tear gas final Saturday as protesting grew to become extra aggressive and the division had almost depleted its provide of pepper spray and blast balls. Best added that different types of crowd management weren’t “proving effective at that time.”

Before that, Best mentioned tear gas had not been used for the reason that 1999 World Trade Organization protests.

Last Saturday’s protests have been the most important and most violent, with a number of police vehicles set on hearth, two AR-15 police rifles quickly stolen and widespread looting of downtown companies.

Earlier this week, the police chief ordered officers to make their badge numbers seen after criticism of officers reportedly sporting mourning bands over their badge numbers.

Before the tear gas ban, the town’s Community Police Commission, the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General for Public Safety issued a joint suggestion asking “the Seattle Police Department to cease the use of CS gas in response to First Amendment activity, until such time as any appropriate use can be vetted by oversight entities and incorporated into a written SPD policy.”

“That policy should include sufficient safeguards so that CS gas is only used, if at all, in a manner that keeps faith with the public trust,” in line with a memorandum despatched to Durkan, Best, City Attorney Pete Holmes and the City Council.

Durkan praised Best and her division for working with group activists as protests wore on, transferring police traces additional again from demonstrators and enhancing communications with the crowds.

Still, some threw objects at police and Thursday evening two officers have been injured.

“We have to meet peace with peace, and last night, in the face of the rocks, bottles, and projectiles your police officers demonstrated restraint and they didn’t use any force,” the chief mentioned.