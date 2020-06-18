Seattle auto shop owners say police were told to ignore calls for help after ‘CHOP’ protester broke in

SEATTLE BUSINESS OWNERS DETAIN ROBBERY SUSPECT, POLICE NEVER SHOW UP

The father and son are co-owners of the Car Tender auto repair, which sits just beyond your perimeter splitting up the protest zone from the rest of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

John told Fox News that they were alerted when someone smashed a window and entered the auto shop Sunday night.

But despite calling 911 around 19 times, they claim neither police nor fire personnel ever arrived at the scene, which grew violent when protesters pushed down their fence and rushed the lot.

Mason McDermott pinned down the suspect as his father repeatedly called 911. John told Hemmer the operator “alluded they were sending someone,” but “finally said they weren’t going to send somebody.”

The suspect reportedly stole cash and car keys. The McDermotts said “mayhem” ensued as protesters gathered outside their business demanding they release the person, whom they eventually let it go.

Mason told Bill Hemmer he has been sleeping in the shop since the incident to protect the family business, but that he fears for his safety during the night.

“All we are able to do is ask our elected officials [to] do what they’re put up to do and hopefully that they enables our police to show up when we call,” that he said.

“I’m very disappointed in the job they’re doing,” his father added. “It’s really regrettable that it’s not merely my shop that is at risk. It’s the residents that live here … and they’re not, we’re maybe not, safe. They don’t appear.

“It’s distressing to say the least.”

