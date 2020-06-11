Seattle Antifa Create ‘Autonomous Zone’ – Immediately Leads To Warlords, Extortion Of Businesses, Food Shortages

A band of antifa and communist activists in Seattle have created the “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone,” and it’s going along with you would are expecting.

Antifa Declare Independence

The CHAZ was created by antifa members in 6 blocks of the city of Seattle. They barricaded it off, and called for volunteers to protect their new borders with an armed guard. The police precinct was subsequently abandoned, and the authorities are no more going in the newest zone.

Seattle @MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa create barricades to make a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard. pic.twitter.com/ksQI4NI5kP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

Footage and pictures from inside Seattle antifa’s “autonomous zone” show the creation of new signs declaring the area’s independence from the United States.

THE CAPITAL HILL AUTONOMOUS ZONE #chaz pic.twitter.com/BdJFHCajvS — N M N . (@NoMan_Music) June 10, 2020

WELCOME TO

~Capital Hill Autonomous Zone~ pic.twitter.com/qr7kI8U8Yi — 🌵Dr. Soy Boy MD🌵 (@lilspacecaseart) June 10, 2020

It’s gone, to put it mildly, maybe not great.

Literal Anarchy In America

While they called for the defunding of the police as a result of corruption and racism, it looks like the antifa organizers have been far worse than any police force in the entirety of America.

Reports from the zone declare that “community leaders” have previously started up rampant extortion from companies within the zone for protection money.

McKenzie Diamond, who lives in your community, said that the experience has been “a bit stressful.”

“It’s like checking in with somebody to get into your own home,” Diamond told Kiro 7. “Just making it so people can get into their buildings. Keep the zone however they want, and move the fencing so people can go home,” she added.

Food rations that they’ve create have also come to an end, after they were stolen with a bunch of homeless people.

The worst situation is that the literal warlord has arisen from the anarchy. Raz Simone, a hip-hop artist and leading Black Lives Matter activist, has taken get a grip on of the zone, and is assaulting anyone who doesn’t comply, including journalists.

Seattle’s resident warlord Raz assaults citizen journalists and streamers. He’d be described as a named enemy in The Division. pic.twitter.com/wGf6qrah8D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2020

I must say, I believe this is the quickest collapse of a communist society, ever! Say what you need about Seattle antifa, but at least they’re going to be entering the record books.