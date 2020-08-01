Seatingplus Video Gaming Chair, High Back Adjustable Racing Style Computer Office Chair, Bonded Leather Mesh Desk Chair with Height Adjustment and Padded Armrests (Green)



Seatingplus Gaming Chair Series



Seatingplus is a professional manufacturer & retailer of Office & E-sports furniture, whose products mainly feature in minimalism & modernism. Its subordinate chair category products specialize in ergonomic design, while devoting to bring comfortable experience for consumers all the time. As a pioneer in this field, Seatingplus has gradually accumulated a good reputation from the beginning, preferred by many customers across America.

Aiming at the mid – low cost range of gaming chair, after enough customer feedback and market research, Seatingplus released this new model, which has its own unique features whether in comfort level, appearance and function.

Important Parameters

27.6”×19.3” High Back

18.5”-21.5” Seat Height

20° Tilting Leisure Mode

19.3″×18.9” Seat Cushion

15″ Long Padded Armrests

Maximum 240lb Load Bearing

Strong Base 300lb Load Bearing

Seatingplus Video Gaming Chair

Comfort Level

At the beginning of product design, the first thing we concerned is always comfort level. The partial thickened seat cushion, headrest and ergonomic design of the backrest effectively reduce the pressure on your hip, head and back. The sturdy base and chair cylinder add more stability. What’s more, the long armrests design provides a fitting support for your arms.

Appearance & Functions

The black leather is paired with green mesh, reasonable distributed on the surface, bringing out the best in each other. The unique hole locations highlight the beauty of symmetry. Overall, this gaming chair will blend easily into your playroom.

The major functions give you more flexibility. Lever-Controlled Seat Height Adjustment & “Leisure Mode” allow you to stay comfortable in any sitting position.

Ergonomic Backrest Design

The headrest is designed to be thicker than the rest of the back. Along with the other 2 areas on the backrest, your head, spine and waist will be supported ergonomically.

360° Free-Swivelling Casters

5 wheels maintain a smooth fit with the base. Owing to this 360°- swivelling design, you can move from one area of your room to another freely. Also, because the wheel is one of the most vulnerable parts, we offer a 12-month free replacement service.

Long Padded Armrests

The long armrests design breaks through the normal proportion of other parts, which provide full support of your forearms. The curve makes a more natural fit and the pad above prevents long-time muscle stiffness.

High Load Bearing Base

The chair base is made from high-density high-strength PP material. Its load-bearing capacity is comparable to that of some alloys, up to 300lb, which can provide a secure foundation for the chair.

【Good Comfort Experience】The headrest and partial seat cushion have been thickened. And the 15 inches long padded armrests give full support of your arms and hands. The high back ergonomic design effectively prevents pain after long-time sitting while the unique hole locations and breathable mesh make you sweat less.

【Multi-function】The sturdy chair cylinder allows the height adjusted by 3 inches. Pull out the control lever on your right when sitting down and lean back, you will go into “Leisure Mode”, feeling free to adjust your position. Five 360° swivel smooth-rolling PU casters give this gaming chair good mobility.

【High-Class Material & Suitable Size】The surface of the seat cushion and backrest is made of wear-resistant bonded leather and high-density mesh fabric spliced together. The 18.5”-21.5” seat height, 27.6”×19.3” back size, and 19.3’’×18.9” seat size make a well-proportioned chair, especially for the people of average build.

【Simple Assembly】The package contains all necessary hardware and tools. Following the easy-to-understand instruction, it usually takes you 15-20min to assemble the parts together with your smart hands.

【Satisfaction Guaranteed】We provide free replacement or money back guarantee for any quality problem within 30 days. Free replacement for damaged or missing parts within 12 months after purchasing. You may rest assured that we shall do our utmost with a durable use.