Seared tuna with preserved lemon, black olive and avocado relish recipe 

This took place by accident. I’d made the relish – with out the avocado or the lemon – to go with lamb, then used the leftovers with a halved avocado that was lurking within the fridge. Once I’d added slivers of preserved lemon, the mixture was excellent. You can use coriander or mint as an alternative of parsley.
Prep time: 15 minutes ¦ Cooking time: 5 minutes
SERVES
Two
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tuna loin steaks
- Olive oil, for brushing
For the relish
- 115g pitted black olives, roughly chopped
- 2 crimson chillis, deseeded and very finely sliced
- 1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 4½ tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley
- 1 small clove garlic, grated
- 1 massive avocado, pitted, peeled and flesh chopped
- 1 small preserved lemon (half if you’re utilizing home-made), rind reduce into slivers (discard the flesh)
METHOD
- To make the relish, gently combine every little thing collectively. You shouldn’t do that too far upfront or it loses its freshness and will get ‘drained’ and a bit smooth, however let it sit for 15 minutes or so earlier than serving in order that flavours can meld. Season to style.
- Use a cast-iron griddle (when you’ve got one – in any other case frying pan) to cook dinner the fish. Brush every bit of tuna with oil and season. Heat the pan till actually scorching then cook dinner the tuna for one and a half minutes on both sides in order that it’s nonetheless barely uncooked within the center, like a uncommon steak.
- Serve the tuna with beneficiant spoonfuls of the relish and a wedge of lemon.