Seared tuna with preserved lemon, black olive and avocado relish recipe 

This took place by accident. I’d made the relish – with out the avocado or the lemon – to go with lamb, then used the leftovers with a halved avocado that was lurking within the fridge. Once I’d added slivers of preserved lemon, the mixture was excellent. You can use coriander or mint as an alternative of parsley.

Prep time: 15 minutes ¦ Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

2 tuna loin steaks

Olive oil, for brushing

For the relish

115g pitted black olives, roughly chopped

2 crimson chillis, deseeded and very finely sliced

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

Juice of ½ lemon

4½ tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley

1 small clove garlic, grated

1 massive avocado, pitted, peeled and flesh chopped

1 small preserved lemon (half if you’re utilizing home-made), rind reduce into slivers (discard the flesh)

METHOD