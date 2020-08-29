Searching for the lost dogs of the Beirut blast



Bunduq and Fred (foreground).





It wasn’t just human beings who were injured and horrified by the enormous blast when a Beirut storage facility consisting of an extremely explosive fertiliser failed, numerous animals ran for their lives. A collective effort occurred to reunite owners with their missing out on animals – however some, like Leila Molana-Allen, needed to withstand a long and heart-wrenching wait.

A white hot flash, and I was tossed into the corner of the space. My peripheral vision was a sea of flying glass and splintering wood. As I concerned, ears calling, and climbed over the particles of what had actually seconds prior to been my bed room, my very first idea was of my household. Not my birth household, safe throughout the Mediterranean, however my picked Beirut household, with whom I had actually developed a life within these whitewashed walls. A blur of black and gold spotting through the open hole of our blew up front door informed me the …