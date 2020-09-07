Search underway in Arabian Sea for missing US Navy sailor

A search is underway in the northern Arabian Sea for a sailor missing from the USS Nimitz, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, officials said.

A Twitter statement said the “USS Nimitz called man overboard at 6:47 p.m. local time on Sept 6 after personnel aboard the ship were unable to locate the Sailor following a shipwide search.”

The statement said the Nimitz and guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton were conducting search and rescue operations.

In accordance with Navy policy, the sailor’s name was being withheld.

