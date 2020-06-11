Search for the top schools for A-level results

Metrics explanation

Our schools comparison tool shows several metrics relating to school performance. The first is each school’s latest Ofsted rating, which ranks it either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

It also incorporates the proportion of pupils getting AAB, with two facilitating subjects. Facilitating A-levels are ones which can be commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They include the sciences, maths, geography, history, English and languages.

The average point score tells you the average points that students achieved per A-level entry. The maximum possible average would be 60 – equal to an A*.

Finally, the Value Added measure indicates the improvement students make between GCSE and A-level. Positive scores indicate that pupils make smarter progress than those at other schools with similar prior academic achievement.

You also can:

School places picker

Finding a great school place for your son or daughter can be a stressful experience, with parents frequently having to perform balancing act between a school’s performance and the probability of the youngster getting a place.