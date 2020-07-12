Search for Naya Rivera will include cabins along Lake Piru

The search for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera has expanded to cabins surrounding the California lake where she disappeared.

On Sunday the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced that cabins on the banks of Lake Piru will be searched due to social media marketing activity theorizing that Rivera could have wound up in one, but officials don’t believe she actually is.

‘In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the encompassing area will be checked once again, along with the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake,’ work announced Sunday afternoon.

Rivera, 33, disappeared while out boating on the lake with her four-year-old son Josey on Wednesday. Josey was found alone in accommodations boat without sign of his mother, who is now presumed dead.

Authorities say they’re confident that Rivera is in the water but a search team will still walk to cabins nearby and deputies will knock on doors to ask when they know anything about Rivera’s whereabouts.

If a cabin is not occupied, then deputies will look inside for any signs of the actress.

The search has been difficult as a result of extremely poor visibility as a result of debris in the water, prompting searchers primarily depend on sonar technology to search the waters.

On Saturday Rivera’s heartbroken family was seen on the banks of the California lake where she disappeared.

Her father Georga Rivera was seen running in to the lake and splashing water over himself in an emotional moment as he tried to connect together with his missing daughter.

Rivera’s distraught mother was also pictured crumpled on the banks of the lake where her daughter vanished as the search continued for a fifth day.

The distraught family was seen sharing a moving moment where they came together and hugged one another.

The entire family put their arms around each other as the horrible nature of what unfolded appeared to be slowly sinking in

Yolanda Rivera was pictured kneeling with her arms outstretched in a moment of desperation facing Lake Piru in Ventura near Los Angeles on Saturday along with Naya’s brother Mychal because the duo joined in the recovery operation for the missing star’s body.

Yolanda and Mychal wear life jackets and joined the Ventura County Sheriff’s search team as they scoured the lake. The pair were seen embracing along the banks of the lake.

At other points through the day, younger family were seen playing on a beach at the lake.

‘They’re clearly devastated, grieving,’ Sgt. Marta Bugarin, a public information officer with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. ‘Our goal would be to try and bring some closure to the household today.’

The recovery operation will resume initial thing on Sunday morning. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with their search efforts by members of the Tulare and San Luis Obispo sheriff’s agencies as well as a private contractor, Bugarin said.

Footage has been released showing the nightmarish underwater hunt for Rivera’s human body as authorities warn she could be found ‘five minutes from now or five days from now’ and her devastated family say they ‘need closure’.

Footage has been released in the underwater hunt (pictured) for Rivera’s body as authorities warn she might be found ‘five minutes from now or five days from now’. Authorities point out a tree limb which looks like only a long dark shape given the water’s poor visibility, highlighting the challenges divers are facing in the search

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shared footage of the ‘difficult’ search for the missing actress on Twitter Friday night, which has been hampered by the poor visibility of the lake’s murky waters.

The video shows the images acquired around 30 feet below the surface of the water.

The lake it self is 1,200 acres and can reach depths as high as 130 feet.

In it, authorities point to a barely visible tree limb highlighting the challenges divers are facing in searching for the missing mother-of-one.

‘Here’s a good example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru,’ the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

A second social media marketing post shows footage of the a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) being lowered in to Lake Piru and details that specialized equipment including sonar, divers and dogs have also been deployed in the hunt.

‘Here’s the ROV employed by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today,’ the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

With nearly zero visibility, human divers are resorting to searching by feel, meaning it may take a few days before crews should locate her human body, Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said at a press conference Friday evening.

‘We don’t know if she’s going to be found five full minutes from now or five days from now, so we’re still going to be continuing this effort,’ he said. ‘The visibility in the water is one to two feet,’ Buschow added.

Buschow said ‘promising’ pictures had shown up on the sonar Thursday night nevertheless when the ROV was dropped into the water the objects turned out never to be Rivera’s body.

‘What they do is they go out and they tow these devices in the water that scan the bottom of the lake for any objects which may look like a body.

‘Last night, they had several images that showed up on the sonar that they thought might be promising to investigate,’ he said.

‘This morning, they sent an ROV, or a small robotic device, down into the water to look at those objects. Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera. They continue to be searching.’

Buschow admitted the conditions of the lake made the search ‘difficult’ but said he could be confident Rivera’s body will be recovered.

‘It’s very effective,’ that he said of the sonar system.

‘They obtain a really detail by detail image and so they can decrease and give attention to specific things rather than putting divers in the water where they truly are literally feeling around since they can’t see.’

The search resumed at 6am Saturday morning, with authorities now emphasizing the north and east sides of the lake, based on where in actuality the boat was found and the currents of the water.

A specially-trained dog can be being used in the search to sniff above the water’s surface and alert handlers to a human anatomy beneath.

Authorities confirmed the mission had shifted to a recovery Thursday as hope of finding Rivera alive vanished.

The actress’s distraught family said they just ‘wish’ she might be found so that they could get some ‘closure’ over what is considered to have been a tragic drowning accident.

A man thought to be 65-year-old Arnold Dorsey, the father of Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and the grandfather to Josey, told The Sun everyone was ‘sad’ and were rallying around Rivera’s son.

This diagram shows where Naya Rivera and her son rented a boat on Lake Piru prior to the four-year-old was seen alone. The map in the most notable left shows the location of the lake in relation to Los Angeles where Rivera lives

‘We are sad, we just wish they could find her so we can possess some closure,’ he said outside Rivera’s mother Yolanda’s home in Valencia.

He said Josey was having some ‘good days’ after the four-year-old’s terrifying ordeal.

‘We still have good days [with him], I can not make any comment currently.’

Josey was found asleep and alone on the rental boat Wednesday evening.

He told police his mother had ‘jumped’ into the water to frolic in the water and never came ultimately back, but police admitted it had been ‘challenging’ to interview a four-year-old.

The lake was thought to be a ‘sanctuary’ for Rivera and somewhere she was going to for years.

However, the waters will also be known for their rip currents and for being full of debris, and eight people have drowned there since 1994.

Authorities have said there’s absolutely no evidence of foul play or suicide and that every thing points to the young star unintentionally drowning.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released CCTV footage showing Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son arriving at the dock on Lake Piru on Wednesday