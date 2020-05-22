Search for missing Fort Hood soldier remains ‘open and active’ 1 month later, Army says

MISSING OHIO TEEN’S CAR, CELL PHONE FOUND AFTER DISAPPEARANCE

Meanwhile, the soldier’s buddies and members of the family held a information convention Thursday, hoping to maintain media consideration on the case of the missing lady.

Guillen’s mom, Mayra Guillen, requested that anybody with details about the case contact authorities as quickly as attainable.

“I want you guy to put yourself in my shoes and speak up before it’s too late,” the mom mentioned, according to KWTX-TV of Central Texas. “Don’t try and cover for anyone that won’t do it for you.”

Guillen’s private gadgets — together with her automotive keys, room key, ID card and pockets — have been all present in an armory room the place she had labored the day she disappeared, KWTX reported.

At one level, greater than 500 troopers participated in each day foot searches for Guillen across the fort’s coaching areas, barracks and different sections of the property, a Fort Hood spokesman told KWTX.

“More targeted searches are ongoing with smaller groups of soldiers,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, a Facebook group referred to as “Find Vanessa Guillen” introduced on the social networking website that it plans to carry an indication on the fort at three p.m. Friday, calling for solutions within the soldier’s disappearance.

Just days after Guillen went missing, the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command provided a $15,000 reward for data resulting in Guillen’s whereabouts.

Guillen was described as of Hispanic descent, 5 toes, 2 inches tall, 126 kilos with black hair and brown eyes. She was final seen sporting a black T-shirt.

Anyone with details about Guillen’s whereabouts is requested to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this story.