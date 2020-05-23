Search for missing Colorado mom leads authorities to riverfront property

Local media noticed the FBI, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on the property on the Arkansas River close to Salida, sifting via dust for the missing lady all day Friday.

They stated the search was “based on information developed during the Suzanne Morphew missing person case,” Fox 21 Colorado Springs reported.

SEARCH FOR MISSING COLORADO WOMAN TURNS UP ‘PERSONAL ITEM’ BELONGING TO HER

The property proprietor employed Morphew’s husband to lay dust as a part of the development venture, CBS 4 Denver reported.

“The property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Ms. Morphew,” investigators stated in an announcement.

Barry Morphew has pleaded for his spouse’s secure return in a Facebook video.

HOME OF MISSING COLORADO MOM SUZANNE MORPHEW CORDONED OFF BY INVESTIGATORS

“Please, we’ll do whatever it takes to get you back,” he says within the video. “We love you and miss you, and the girls need you.”

The sheriff’s workplace issued an announcement Friday afternoon pulling down rumors that the missing lady had been discovered.

Investigators have reported discovering a private merchandise of Morphew’s: Her bike.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The search on the property was slated to resume Saturday. Investigators have created a tip line for anybody with extra data: (719) 312-7530.