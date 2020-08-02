Search ends for seven Marines and one sailor feared dead off California coast

The effort to discover them has actually concluded after a comprehensive 40- hour search following the occurrence Thursday, the first Marine Expeditionary Force stated. Officials figured out there was little possibility of an effective result.

“It is with a heavy heart, that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” statedCol Christopher Bronzi, a commander.

Sixteen individuals were aboard the car Thursday when they reported taking water in the area of the San Clemente Island, authorities stated.

In addition to the 8 missing out on service members, a minimum of one Marine was reported dead and 2 others hurt that day, the Marines stated at the time.